ANNONCER
Cookiepolitik
JV

Kolding

Se billederne: En af Danmarks største popgrupper trak de unge piger frem til scenen

AF: JONAS OKHOLM , JONOK@JFMEDIER.DK
Publiceret
1/34
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen

Se billederne: En af Danmarks største popgrupper trak de unge piger frem til scenen

Modtagerens email *:
Din e-mail *:
Dit navn *:
Evt. kommentar:

*) skal udfyldes.

Scarlet Pleasure trak mange gæster. Særligt blandt de unge var gruppen populær.

Kolding: En af Danmarks største popgrupper lige nu, Scarlet Pleasure, trak gæsterne frem til scenen til Grøn Koncert i Kolding. Særligt de unge piger. Se billederne herunder.

Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: JJ FOTO
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen
Foto: Johnny Ekelund Jensen

Se billederne: En af Danmarks største popgrupper trak de unge piger frem til scenen

Modtagerens email *:
Din e-mail *:
Dit navn *:
Evt. kommentar:

*) skal udfyldes.

MEST LÆSTE - LIGE NU

    Billede

    Aabenraa

    Ægtepar forvandlede ruin til palæ: Nu sælger de det med blødende hjerter

    Billede

    Esbjerg

    Populær kaffeknallert risikerer at blive smidt ud af Ribe

    Billede

    Esbjerg

    Unge mennesker kørte ræs på Fanø-strand: Jagtede badegæster i høj fart

    Billede

    Regionalt

    16-årige Gitte blev myrdet for 40 år siden: Morderen er aldrig fundet

    pjimage

    Kolding

    Se alle billederne: Grøn indtager Kolding

    Retten i Esbjerg

    Esbjerg

    To mindreårige drenge fra Esbjerg dømt for at dele Marokkovideoer

Annonce

Aabenraa

Ægtepar forvandlede ruin til palæ: Nu sælger de det med blødende hjerter
0

Regionalt

16-årige Gitte blev myrdet for 40 år siden: Morderen er aldrig fundet
0

Annonce

SENESTE NYT

  1. 21:05 FC København vinder knebent i Jens Stages AGF-gensyn
  2. 21:02 Flugtbilist med 200 km/t: Kørte narkopåvirket med sønner på bagsædet
  3. 20:56 Udgået Tour-rytter blev opereret for kødsår efter styrt
  4. 20:30 Se billederne: En af Danmarks største popgrupper trak de unge piger frem til scenen
  5. 20:10 Irans Revolutionsgarde: Vi har beslaglagt britisk skib
  6. 20:04 Efter mødet med sundhedssystemet: Jeg betaler med glæde min skat for den service
  7. 20:00 16-årige Gitte blev myrdet for 40 år siden: Morderen er aldrig fundet
  8. 20:00 Se fotos: Dag 2 på Vorbasse Marked fik en våd begyndelse
  9. 19:30 Kunstner flytter galleriet: En epoke slutter, og en ny begynder
    10. Vis flere
Annonce
Annonce
FORSIDEN NETOP NU

Haderslev

Kunstner flytter galleriet: En epoke slutter, og en ny begynder
0

MEST LÆSTE - LIGE NU

    Billede

    Aabenraa

    Ægtepar forvandlede ruin til palæ: Nu sælger de det med blødende hjerter

    Billede

    Esbjerg

    Populær kaffeknallert risikerer at blive smidt ud af Ribe

    Billede

    Esbjerg

    Unge mennesker kørte ræs på Fanø-strand: Jagtede badegæster i høj fart

    Billede

    Regionalt

    16-årige Gitte blev myrdet for 40 år siden: Morderen er aldrig fundet

    pjimage

    Kolding

    Se alle billederne: Grøn indtager Kolding

    Retten i Esbjerg

    Esbjerg

    To mindreårige drenge fra Esbjerg dømt for at dele Marokkovideoer

Haderslev

Flugtbilist med 200 km/t: Kørte narkopåvirket med sønner på bagsædet
0

Billund

Se fotos: Dag 2 på Vorbasse Marked fik en våd begyndelse
0

Annonce

SENESTE NYT

  1. 21:05 FC København vinder knebent i Jens Stages AGF-gensyn
  2. 21:02 Flugtbilist med 200 km/t: Kørte narkopåvirket med sønner på bagsædet
  3. 20:56 Udgået Tour-rytter blev opereret for kødsår efter styrt
  4. 20:30 Se billederne: En af Danmarks største popgrupper trak de unge piger frem til scenen
  5. 20:10 Irans Revolutionsgarde: Vi har beslaglagt britisk skib
  6. 20:04 Efter mødet med sundhedssystemet: Jeg betaler med glæde min skat for den service
  7. 20:00 16-årige Gitte blev myrdet for 40 år siden: Morderen er aldrig fundet
  8. 20:00 Se fotos: Dag 2 på Vorbasse Marked fik en våd begyndelse
  9. 19:30 Kunstner flytter galleriet: En epoke slutter, og en ny begynder
    10. Vis flere

Esbjerg

46 uheld på fire år: Esbjergs vejnet har fået to sorte pletter
0

Kolding

Anne, Sanne og Lis sang solen frem: Se billederne her
0

Kolding

Kendt Kolding-frisør død
0

Kolding

Voxpop: Her er gæsternes bedste minder fra Grøn i Kolding
0

Haderslev

Tidligere leder: Lukning af vognmuseum får uoverskuelige følger
0

Danmark

Folketingspolitikers søn fik dramatisk start: Rutinetjek endte i akut kejsersnit, elektrochok og tarmoperation
0

Esbjerg

Populær kaffeknallert risikerer at blive smidt ud af Ribe
0

Sport

SønderjyskE's bænkede forsvarsprofil kigger efter en ny klub: - Et år på bænken vil ødelægge min karriere
0

Tønder

Jes sagde farvel til refugiet efter 29,5 år
0

Haderslev

Få overblikket: Derfor endte museer i sparekatalog
0

Annonce
BILLUND
ESBJERG
HADERSLEV
KOLDING
SØNDERBORG
TØNDER
VARDE
VEJEN
AABENRAA
TARM
REGIONALT
DANMARK
ERHVERV
INDLAND
UDLAND
SPORT
KULTUR
NAVNE
DEBAT
LEDERE
Dagens e-avis
Dagens e-avis
Norgesgade 1 - 6700 Esbjerg - Telefon (+45) 7912 4500 - email: jydskevestkysten@jv.dk