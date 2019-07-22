Kæmpe galleri med over 200 fotos: Genoplev Grøn Koncert i Kolding

Kolding/Esbjerg: Efter stop på Amager, i Kolding, samt Aarhus og Aalborg i weekenden gør Grøn-karavanen nu klar til at indtage Esbjerg som sin næste destination.

Det sker på torsdag 25. juli.

I Esbjerg holder Grøn til på Skibhøj. Koncertpladsen åbner klokken 13.00 og lukker igen klokken 21.30.

På programmet er Kato, Saveus, Alphabeat, Kesi, Carpark North, Anne Sanne og Lis, Scarlett Pleasue samt Dizzy Miss Lizzy.

Mens vi venter på, at Grøn skal komme til Esbjerg, har vi her samlet et kæmpe billedgalleri fra i fredags, hvor 17.000 mennesker festede til Grøn i Kolding.