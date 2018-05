En religion uden tro

5 legendariske "Star Wars"-citater

- The Force will be with you. Always.Obi-Wan Kenobi



- Do. Or do not. There is no try.



Yoda



- I find your lack of faith disturbing.



Darth Vader



- So this is how liberty dies ... with thunderous applause.



Padmé Amidala



- Great, kid. Don't get cocky.



Han Solo